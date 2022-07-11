12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Phunware PHUN shares increased by 18.0% to $1.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.8 million.

Losers

MICT MICT shares declined by 9.4% to $0.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.

Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares declined by 6.35% to $7.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $847.2 million. Riot Blockchain RIOT stock decreased by 6.05% to $5.13. The company's market cap stands at $694.3 million.

