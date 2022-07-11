ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 8:37 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Phunware PHUN shares increased by 18.0% to $1.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.8 million.
  • Inpixon INPX shares increased by 13.53% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares rose 7.23% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock rose 5.13% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares moved upwards by 5.04% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
  • Freshworks FRSH shares increased by 4.71% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.

Losers

  • MICT MICT shares declined by 9.4% to $0.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 8.38% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • Eastman Kodak KODK shares fell 7.46% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $362.2 million.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares fell 6.92% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.4 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares declined by 6.35% to $7.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $847.2 million.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT stock decreased by 6.05% to $5.13. The company's market cap stands at $694.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

