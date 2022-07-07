ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 1:02 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock increased by 10.7% to $0.93 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 57.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $511.2 million.
  • Metromile MILE shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $1.06. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 475.5K shares, making up 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.5 million.
  • Lemonade LMND shares increased by 6.83% to $22.19. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 616.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Oscar Health OSCR shares increased by 4.9% to $5.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 526.5K, which is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Prudential PUK shares moved upwards by 4.57% to $24.91. As of 12:40 EST, Prudential's stock is trading at a volume of 336.6K, which is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares increased by 4.53% to $51.05. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 39.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Unico American UNAM shares decreased by 3.63% to $1.86 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 106, which is 4.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares fell 2.14% to $16.03. The current volume of 1.5K shares is 48.3% of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Vericity VERY shares fell 1.83% to $7.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 103 shares, making up 2.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.2 million.
  • Employers Holdings EIG stock declined by 1.78% to $41.04. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.1K shares, making up 19.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock decreased by 1.61% to $1.23. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.2K shares, making up 45.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 1.51% to $1.97. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 65.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

