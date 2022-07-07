Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock increased by 10.7% to $0.93 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 57.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $511.2 million.

Metromile MILE shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $1.06. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 475.5K shares, making up 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.5 million.

Lemonade LMND shares increased by 6.83% to $22.19. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 616.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Oscar Health OSCR shares increased by 4.9% to $5.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 526.5K, which is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Prudential PUK shares moved upwards by 4.57% to $24.91. As of 12:40 EST, Prudential's stock is trading at a volume of 336.6K, which is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 billion.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares increased by 4.53% to $51.05. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 39.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Unico American UNAM shares decreased by 3.63% to $1.86 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 106, which is 4.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares fell 2.14% to $16.03. The current volume of 1.5K shares is 48.3% of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

Vericity VERY shares fell 1.83% to $7.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 103 shares, making up 2.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.2 million.

Employers Holdings EIG stock declined by 1.78% to $41.04. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.1K shares, making up 19.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Huize Holding HUIZ stock decreased by 1.61% to $1.23. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.2K shares, making up 45.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million.

Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 1.51% to $1.97. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 65.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.