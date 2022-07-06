Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Marpai MRAI shares increased by 8.51% to $1.02 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 7.4K shares is 11.0% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

shares increased by 8.51% to $1.02 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 7.4K shares is 11.0% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. FedNat Holding FNHC stock rose 6.7% to $0.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.7 million, which is 673.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

stock rose 6.7% to $0.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.7 million, which is 673.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock increased by 2.53% to $2.4. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.

stock increased by 2.53% to $2.4. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million. Kingsway Financial Servs KFS shares moved upwards by 2.47% to $6.2. The current volume of 9.9K shares is 51.5% of Kingsway Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 2.47% to $6.2. The current volume of 9.9K shares is 51.5% of Kingsway Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.9 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $0.76. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2K, which is 5.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $0.76. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2K, which is 5.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. Lemonade LMND shares moved upwards by 1.58% to $20.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 379.8K, which is 30.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares declined by 17.89% to $2.48 during Wednesday's regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 100.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 239.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.

shares declined by 17.89% to $2.48 during Wednesday's regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 100.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 239.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million. Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock decreased by 4.57% to $62.1. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 21.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

stock decreased by 4.57% to $62.1. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 21.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Root ROOT shares declined by 4.55% to $1.16. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $294.5 million.

shares declined by 4.55% to $1.16. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $294.5 million. eHealth EHTH shares fell 4.35% to $9.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 100.2K, which is 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.8 million.

shares fell 4.35% to $9.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 100.2K, which is 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.8 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 4.16% to $0.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 428.0K, which is 16.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.0 million.

shares fell 4.16% to $0.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 428.0K, which is 16.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.0 million. United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock fell 4.03% to $1.43. The current volume of 36.0K shares is 14.4% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.