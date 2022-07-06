ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 12:41 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Marpai MRAI shares increased by 8.51% to $1.02 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 7.4K shares is 11.0% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock rose 6.7% to $0.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.7 million, which is 673.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock increased by 2.53% to $2.4. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs KFS shares moved upwards by 2.47% to $6.2. The current volume of 9.9K shares is 51.5% of Kingsway Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.9 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $0.76. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2K, which is 5.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Lemonade LMND shares moved upwards by 1.58% to $20.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 379.8K, which is 30.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares declined by 17.89% to $2.48 during Wednesday's regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 100.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 239.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock decreased by 4.57% to $62.1. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 21.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Root ROOT shares declined by 4.55% to $1.16. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $294.5 million.
  • eHealth EHTH shares fell 4.35% to $9.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 100.2K, which is 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.8 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 4.16% to $0.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 428.0K, which is 16.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.0 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock fell 4.03% to $1.43. The current volume of 36.0K shares is 14.4% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

