Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 1:01 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock increased by 7.1% to $1.95 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 721.4K shares, making up 29.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares moved upwards by 3.95% to $48.42. The current volume of 138.3K shares is 50.2% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock moved upwards by 3.06% to $0.84. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 912.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $469.5 million.
  • Fanhua FANH shares rose 2.96% to $5.21. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $276.6 million.
  • Oscar Health OSCR stock moved upwards by 2.95% to $4.71. The current volume of 435.9K shares is 21.8% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $992.7 million.
  • Crawford CRD stock rose 2.6% to $7.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.9K, which is 8.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Prudential PUK stock decreased by 8.48% to $23.32 during Tuesday's regular session. Prudential's stock is trading at a volume of 409.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 billion.
  • Donegal Gr DGICB stock fell 8.32% to $15.48. The current volume of 2.3K shares is 60.8% of Donegal Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.1 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock declined by 7.12% to $14.36. FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 963 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Unum UNM shares declined by 6.76% to $31.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 49.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock decreased by 5.79% to $0.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 506.2K, which is 20.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR stock fell 5.64% to $1.68. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings's stock is 848 as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

