Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Bright Health Gr BHG stock increased by 7.1% to $1.95 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 721.4K shares, making up 29.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares moved upwards by 3.95% to $48.42. The current volume of 138.3K shares is 50.2% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock moved upwards by 3.06% to $0.84. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 912.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $469.5 million.

Fanhua FANH shares rose 2.96% to $5.21. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $276.6 million.

Oscar Health OSCR stock moved upwards by 2.95% to $4.71. The current volume of 435.9K shares is 21.8% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $992.7 million.

Crawford CRD stock rose 2.6% to $7.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.9K, which is 8.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Prudential PUK stock decreased by 8.48% to $23.32 during Tuesday's regular session. Prudential's stock is trading at a volume of 409.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 billion.

Donegal Gr DGICB stock fell 8.32% to $15.48. The current volume of 2.3K shares is 60.8% of Donegal Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.1 million.

FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock declined by 7.12% to $14.36. FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 963 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Unum UNM shares declined by 6.76% to $31.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 49.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.

GoHealth GOCO stock decreased by 5.79% to $0.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 506.2K, which is 20.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.

Conifer Holdings CNFR stock fell 5.64% to $1.68. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings's stock is 848 as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

