Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 12:42 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Root ROOT shares moved upwards by 13.15% to $1.5 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Root's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 72.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.4 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares rose 8.63% to $0.79. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 35.8K, which is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Unico American UNAM stock moved upwards by 6.53% to $2.24. The current volume of 1.0K shares is 38.7% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
  • Metromile MILE shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.91. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 276.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares rose 6.22% to $2.9. The current volume of 528.3K shares is 33.5% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $480.0 million.
  • Marpai MRAI shares moved upwards by 5.66% to $1.12. Trading volume for Marpai's stock is 33.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 5.69% to $2.49 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 37.5K, which is 17.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock decreased by 4.73% to $1.21. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 104.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 46.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.8 million.
  • Lincoln National LNC shares fell 4.48% to $45.77. Trading volume for Lincoln National's stock is 472.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHF shares fell 4.13% to $39.71. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 185.8K shares, making up 30.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Greenlight Capital Re GLRE stock decreased by 3.06% to $7.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.8K shares, making up 17.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.8 million.
  • Atlantic American AAME shares fell 2.97% to $2.95. Atlantic American's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million.

