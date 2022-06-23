Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Root ROOT shares moved upwards by 13.15% to $1.5 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Root's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 72.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 13.15% to $1.5 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Root's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 72.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.4 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares rose 8.63% to $0.79. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 35.8K, which is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

shares rose 8.63% to $0.79. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 35.8K, which is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. Unico American UNAM stock moved upwards by 6.53% to $2.24. The current volume of 1.0K shares is 38.7% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.53% to $2.24. The current volume of 1.0K shares is 38.7% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. Metromile MILE shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.91. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 276.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.91. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 276.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million. SelectQuote SLQT shares rose 6.22% to $2.9. The current volume of 528.3K shares is 33.5% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $480.0 million.

shares rose 6.22% to $2.9. The current volume of 528.3K shares is 33.5% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $480.0 million. Marpai MRAI shares moved upwards by 5.66% to $1.12. Trading volume for Marpai's stock is 33.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

Losers

Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 5.69% to $2.49 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 37.5K, which is 17.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

shares declined by 5.69% to $2.49 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 37.5K, which is 17.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. Waterdrop WDH stock decreased by 4.73% to $1.21. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 104.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 46.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.8 million.

stock decreased by 4.73% to $1.21. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 104.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 46.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.8 million. Lincoln National LNC shares fell 4.48% to $45.77. Trading volume for Lincoln National's stock is 472.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion.

shares fell 4.48% to $45.77. Trading volume for Lincoln National's stock is 472.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion. Brighthouse Finl BHF shares fell 4.13% to $39.71. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 185.8K shares, making up 30.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

shares fell 4.13% to $39.71. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 185.8K shares, making up 30.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. Greenlight Capital Re GLRE stock decreased by 3.06% to $7.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.8K shares, making up 17.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.8 million.

stock decreased by 3.06% to $7.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.8K shares, making up 17.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.8 million. Atlantic American AAME shares fell 2.97% to $2.95. Atlantic American's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.