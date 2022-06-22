10 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ellington Residential EARN stock rose 20.7% to $8.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.1 million.

stock rose 20.7% to $8.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.1 million. Huize Holding HUIZ shares increased by 5.83% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.

shares increased by 5.83% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million. Waterdrop WDH stock moved upwards by 4.41% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $558.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.41% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $558.4 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 4.38% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $539.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.38% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $539.6 million. NatWest Group NWG stock rose 3.44% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 billion.

Losers

Coinbase Global COIN shares fell 7.8% to $52.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.

shares fell 7.8% to $52.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion. Moelis & Co MC shares fell 7.63% to $36.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

shares fell 7.63% to $36.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. Qudian QD shares declined by 6.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.6 million.

shares declined by 6.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.6 million. Futu Holdings FUTU shares declined by 5.49% to $48.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.

shares declined by 5.49% to $48.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. KB Financial Group KB stock decreased by 5.15% to $38.0. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.