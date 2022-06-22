ñol

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Ellington Residential EARN stock rose 20.7% to $8.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.1 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares increased by 5.83% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock moved upwards by 4.41% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $558.4 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 4.38% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $539.6 million.
  • NatWest Group NWG stock rose 3.44% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 billion.

Losers

  • Coinbase Global COIN shares fell 7.8% to $52.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
  • Moelis & Co MC shares fell 7.63% to $36.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Qudian QD shares declined by 6.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.6 million.
  • Futu Holdings FUTU shares declined by 5.49% to $48.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
  • KB Financial Group KB stock decreased by 5.15% to $38.0. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

