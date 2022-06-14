ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 14, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock moved upwards by 47.6% to $0.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
  • Embark Technology EMBK stock moved upwards by 25.65% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $364.7 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP stock rose 22.85% to $1.29.
  • Informatica INFA shares rose 17.17% to $20.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
  • Alight ALIT shares rose 14.55% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Samsara IOT shares rose 12.42% to $11.31. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

Losers

  • SeaChange International SEAC stock decreased by 36.0% to $0.44 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Oblong OBLG stock fell 9.17% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares fell 7.5% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.9 million.
  • MicroStrategy MSTR stock declined by 6.72% to $141.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY stock declined by 5.13% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS shares decreased by 4.66% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

