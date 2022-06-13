ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 13, 2022 12:43 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop WDH shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $1.37 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 309.4K, which is 122.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $538.8 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares rose 3.95% to $2.89. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 249.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 108.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
  • Hagerty HGTY stock increased by 2.08% to $10.77. Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 253.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 94.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $884.7 million.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock rose 1.68% to $12.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.3K, which is 24.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.4 million.
  • National Western Life NWLI shares rose 1.22% to $209.54. Trading volume for National Western Life's stock is 13.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 172.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $745.8 million.
  • HCI Group HCI stock increased by 1.19% to $64.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 26.7K, which is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.2 million.

Losers

  • GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 10.6% to $0.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 377.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.
  • eHealth EHTH stock declined by 7.55% to $9.68. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 177.3K shares, making up 26.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $256.2 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock decreased by 7.4% to $46.85. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 319.7K shares, making up 128.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $935.0 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock fell 7.2% to $0.99. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 15.7K, which is 6.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million.
  • Marpai MRAI stock fell 6.98% to $1.2. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 53.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 81.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock fell 6.92% to $10.5. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 183.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.0 million.

