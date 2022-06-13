Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Waterdrop WDH shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $1.37 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 309.4K, which is 122.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $538.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $1.37 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 309.4K, which is 122.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $538.8 million. Reliance Global Group RELI shares rose 3.95% to $2.89. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 249.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 108.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.

shares rose 3.95% to $2.89. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 249.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 108.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million. Hagerty HGTY stock increased by 2.08% to $10.77. Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 253.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 94.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $884.7 million.

stock increased by 2.08% to $10.77. Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 253.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 94.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $884.7 million. Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock rose 1.68% to $12.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.3K, which is 24.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.4 million.

stock rose 1.68% to $12.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.3K, which is 24.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.4 million. National Western Life NWLI shares rose 1.22% to $209.54. Trading volume for National Western Life's stock is 13.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 172.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $745.8 million.

shares rose 1.22% to $209.54. Trading volume for National Western Life's stock is 13.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 172.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $745.8 million. HCI Group HCI stock increased by 1.19% to $64.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 26.7K, which is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.2 million.

Losers

GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 10.6% to $0.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 377.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.

shares declined by 10.6% to $0.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 377.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million. eHealth EHTH stock declined by 7.55% to $9.68. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 177.3K shares, making up 26.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $256.2 million.

stock declined by 7.55% to $9.68. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 177.3K shares, making up 26.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $256.2 million. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock decreased by 7.4% to $46.85. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 319.7K shares, making up 128.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $935.0 million.

stock decreased by 7.4% to $46.85. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 319.7K shares, making up 128.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $935.0 million. Huize Holding HUIZ stock fell 7.2% to $0.99. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 15.7K, which is 6.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million.

stock fell 7.2% to $0.99. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 15.7K, which is 6.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million. Marpai MRAI stock fell 6.98% to $1.2. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 53.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 81.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

stock fell 6.98% to $1.2. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 53.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 81.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million. Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock fell 6.92% to $10.5. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 183.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.