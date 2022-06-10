ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 5:48 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Muscle Maker GRIL stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS shares moved upwards by 5.54% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • Warby Parker WRBY shares rose 5.33% to $15.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Volcon VLCN stock increased by 4.95% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.
  • ADT ADT shares moved upwards by 4.94% to $7.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.0K, accounting for 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
  • Dada Nexus DADA shares rose 4.71% to $7.99. This security traded at a volume of 118.9K shares come close, making up 6.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Losers

  • Lakeland Industries LAKE stock fell 5.0% to $16.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Leslies LESL stock fell 4.67% to $16.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Regis RGS shares declined by 4.62% to $0.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.4 million, accounting for 480.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares decreased by 4.2% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
  • Xcel Brands XELB shares declined by 3.08% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX stock declined by 3.0% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

