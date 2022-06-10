12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Muscle Maker GRIL stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. Elys Game Technology ELYS shares moved upwards by 5.54% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.54% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million. Warby Parker WRBY shares rose 5.33% to $15.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

shares rose 5.33% to $15.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. Volcon VLCN stock increased by 4.95% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.

stock increased by 4.95% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million. ADT ADT shares moved upwards by 4.94% to $7.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.0K, accounting for 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.

shares moved upwards by 4.94% to $7.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.0K, accounting for 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. Dada Nexus DADA shares rose 4.71% to $7.99. This security traded at a volume of 118.9K shares come close, making up 6.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Losers

Lakeland Industries LAKE stock fell 5.0% to $16.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 5.0% to $16.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Leslies LESL stock fell 4.67% to $16.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

stock fell 4.67% to $16.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. Regis RGS shares declined by 4.62% to $0.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.4 million, accounting for 480.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.

shares declined by 4.62% to $0.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.4 million, accounting for 480.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million. Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares decreased by 4.2% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.

shares decreased by 4.2% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million. Xcel Brands XELB shares declined by 3.08% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

shares declined by 3.08% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million. Meten Holding Gr METX stock declined by 3.0% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.