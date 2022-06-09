ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 1:36 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock moved upwards by 16.6% to $0.71 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 262.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares increased by 14.81% to $0.2. Trading volume for Digital Brands Group's stock is 14.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 421.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO stock increased by 11.7% to $0.3. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 499.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock moved upwards by 11.4% to $0.39. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 238.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares rose 10.13% to $0.52. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 443.8% of Future FinTech Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
  • Signet Jewelers SIG stock rose 9.8% to $68.3. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 278.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • TAL Education TAL stock declined by 17.4% to $4.12 during Thursday's regular session. TAL Education's stock is trading at a volume of 13.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 137.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Boxed BOXD stock fell 16.19% to $2.59. As of 13:30 EST, Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 382.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $178.3 million.
  • MINISO Group Holding MNSO shares decreased by 15.95% to $5.8. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 917.5K, which is 136.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Lovesac LOVE stock declined by 12.22% to $31.27. Lovesac's stock is trading at a volume of 676.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 125.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock declined by 12.11% to $5.01. The current volume of 251.7K shares is 4.0% of ToughBuilt Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • New Oriental Education EDU shares decreased by 11.35% to $15.31. As of 13:30 EST, New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 11.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

