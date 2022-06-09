12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock moved upwards by 16.6% to $0.71 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 262.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

Losers

TAL Education TAL stock declined by 17.4% to $4.12 during Thursday's regular session. TAL Education's stock is trading at a volume of 13.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 137.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

New Oriental Education EDU shares decreased by 11.35% to $15.31. As of 13:30 EST, New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 11.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

