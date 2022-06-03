ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 2:10 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • AudioEye AEYE shares moved upwards by 25.1% to $4.23 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 364.6K shares, making up 1173.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX shares rose 15.8% to $2.46. GreenBox POS's stock is trading at a volume of 265.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 66.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.6 million.
  • MMTEC MTC shares increased by 12.72% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • StoneCo STNE stock moved upwards by 12.66% to $11.74. As of 13:30 EST, StoneCo's stock is trading at a volume of 23.5 million, which is 253.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Kopin KOPN shares rose 11.9% to $1.41. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 128.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.5 million.
  • C3.ai AI stock moved upwards by 10.49% to $19.47. The current volume of 8.2 million shares is 248.5% of C3.ai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock decreased by 21.9% to $1.0 during Friday's regular session. Mercurity Fintech Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 59.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 14.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • HashiCorp HCP shares decreased by 16.08% to $34.63. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 269.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Dave DAVE stock decreased by 12.18% to $2.02. Dave's stock is trading at a volume of 770.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 70.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $751.4 million.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares decreased by 11.68% to $2.69. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 197.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $873.7 million.
  • Asana ASAN shares declined by 10.62% to $21.55. Asana's stock is trading at a volume of 8.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 171.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT shares decreased by 9.47% to $6.22. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 9.9 million, which is 104.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $790.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

