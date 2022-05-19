QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 6:01 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Palo Alto Networks PANW stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $480.41 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 743.2K, accounting for 41.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares rose 10.08% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock rose 8.39% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • Safe-T Gr SFET shares rose 7.01% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares moved upwards by 6.21% to $0.2. Borqs Technologies's trading volume hit 3.3 million shares by close, accounting for 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
  • Auddia AUUD shares rose 4.99% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Losers

  • Iris Energy IREN shares fell 4.9% to $6.41 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $352.6 million.
  • Luna Innovations LUNA stock declined by 4.53% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $173.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Immersion IMMR shares decreased by 4.18% to $5.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.9 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares decreased by 3.81% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $143.4 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock decreased by 3.31% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares declined by 3.28% to $5.32. This security traded at a volume of 557.5K shares come close, making up 64.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

