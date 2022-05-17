Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Marpai MRAI shares moved upwards by 20.95% to $1.27 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 65.9K, which is 83.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

GoHealth GOCO shares decreased by 2.12% to $0.64 during Tuesday's regular session. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 949.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.

