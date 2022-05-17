QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 12:40 PM | 4 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Marpai MRAI shares moved upwards by 20.95% to $1.27 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 65.9K, which is 83.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares increased by 15.65% to $0.39. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 101.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Root ROOT stock moved upwards by 7.72% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 951.9K, which is 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $338.4 million.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR stock moved upwards by 7.57% to $1.75. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares rose 6.89% to $3.41. The current volume of 108.7K shares is 46.6% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $61.97. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 52.5K, which is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

  • GoHealth GOCO shares decreased by 2.12% to $0.64 during Tuesday's regular session. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 949.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares decreased by 1.32% to $2.78. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 108.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 225.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS stock declined by 1.08% to $4.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.2K, which is 49.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • eHealth EHTH stock declined by 0.99% to $11.11. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 164.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $298.4 million.
  • Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated 5.75% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 2056 RZB stock fell 0.91% to $25.08. As of 12:40 EST, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated 5.75% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 2056's stock is trading at a volume of 13.9K, which is 53.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 0.91% to $1.64. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 59.2% of Hippo Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $921.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

