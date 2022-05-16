This Oil Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Nvidia, Microsoft, Netflix And Amazon

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is among the world’s most prolific oil exploration and production companies, and over the past year, recent traders and investors in the firm have been rewarded handsomely.

Since May 2021, Occidental Petroleum stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV and tech stocks: Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Company F, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Netflix Inc NFLX.

Occidental Petroleum engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the U.S, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

At the end of 2021, Occidental reported net proved reserves of 3.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,174 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021 at a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

Occidental was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from May 2021 to the present:

Netflix is down from $488.94 to $190.57 for a return of -61.02%

Amazon is down from $3,270.39 to $2,238.29 for a return of -31.56%

Microsoft is up from $245.18 to $257.86 for a return of 5.17%

Ford is up from $12.15 to $13.14 for a return of 8.19%

Nvidia is up from $141.66 to $175.94 for a return of 24.20%

Tesla is up from $576.83 to $754.46 for a return of 30.79%

And finally, Occidental Petroleum is up from $26.39 to $66.92 for a return of 153.58%