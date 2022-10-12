ñol

Why Coca-Cola Shares Are Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 12, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read
Why Coca-Cola Shares Are Rising

Coca-Cola Co KO shares are trading higher by 1.62% to $55.36 Wednesday morning in sympathy with Pepsi, which reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised 2022 guidance.

What Happened?

PepsiCo said third-quarter revenue increased 8.8% year-over-year to $21.97 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $20.81 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.84 per share...Read More

See Also: PepsiCo Boosts Annual Guidance Following Solid Q3 Beat

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Coca-Cola has a 52-week high of $67.20 and a 52-week low of $52.28.

 

