This Oil Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Disney, Apple And ETC

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is among the world’s most prolific oil exploration and production companies, and over the past year, recent traders and investors in the firm have been rewarded handsomely.

Since October 2021, Occidental Petroleum stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV and tech stocks: Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Company F, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Walt Disney Co DIS and Apple Inc AAPL.

Occidental Petroleum engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the U.S, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

At the end of 2021, Occidental reported net proved reserves of 3.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,174 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021 at a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

Occidental was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from October 2021 to the present:

Amazon is down from $162.37 to $112.75 for a return of -30.56%

Microsoft is down from $292.88 to $226.44 for a return of -22.75%

Ford is up from $15.64 to $11.42 for a return of -26.98%

Nvidia is down from $206.71 to $116.40 for a return of -43.69%

Disney is down from $173.13 to $93.05 for a return of -46.25%

Apple is down from $141.51 to $139.93 for a return of -1.12%

Tesla is down from $268.57 to $213.28 for a return of -20.59%

Ethereum Classic is down from $52.43 to $23.90 for a return of -41.06%

And finally, Occidental Petroleum is up from $33.01 to $63.72 for a return of 93.03%