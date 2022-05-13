Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock rose 30.24% to $1.61 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.8 million, which is 174.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $910.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Conifer Holdings CNFR stock fell 8.88% to $1.54 during Friday's regular session. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 67.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.