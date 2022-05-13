QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 12:51 PM | 4 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock rose 30.24% to $1.61 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.8 million, which is 174.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $910.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • BRP Group BRP stock moved upwards by 14.18% to $22.86. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 613.2K, which is 103.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Root ROOT stock moved upwards by 11.38% to $1.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $348.6 million.
  • Ryan Specialty Gr Hldgs RYAN stock rose 11.29% to $37.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 599.0K, which is 118.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Marpai MRAI stock increased by 9.31% to $1.01. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 54.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • FG Financial Gr FGF shares moved upwards by 8.49% to $2.81. The current volume of 1.4K shares is 3.7% of FG Financial Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings CNFR stock fell 8.88% to $1.54 during Friday's regular session. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 67.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares decreased by 7.1% to $2.94. The current volume of 68.4K shares is 143.9% of Hallmark Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Citizens CIA stock fell 1.58% to $3.12. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 67.4K shares, making up 56.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.5 million.
  • ProAssurance PRA shares fell 1.53% to $21.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 88.8K, which is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • NI Holdings NODK stock fell 1.47% to $17.14. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6K shares, making up 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.8 million.
  • Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2062 KMPB shares decreased by 1.08% to $23.98. The current volume of 4.2K shares is 6.1% of Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2062's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

