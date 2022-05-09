QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 12:41 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • White Mountains Insurance WTM shares moved upwards by 8.61% to $1144.24 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 12.9K shares is 85.4% of White Mountains Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Intl General Insurance IGIC shares rose 4.28% to $7.6. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K, which is 15.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $371.6 million.
  • NI Holdings NODK shares rose 4.24% to $16.22. The current volume of 7.5K shares is 88.4% of NI Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Donegal Gr DGICB stock rose 3.86% to $14.65. Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 59.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $460.2 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group TIG shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $6.23. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 43.0K shares, making up 18.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Fanhua FANH stock increased by 2.45% to $5.63. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 5.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.9 million.

Losers

  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares declined by 10.14% to $0.86 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 37.6K shares, making up 15.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
  • Lemonade LMND shares decreased by 9.79% to $19.17. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 75.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Marpai MRAI stock declined by 9.02% to $1.11. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 105.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 107.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 8.88% to $1.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 768.8K, which is 35.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $876.3 million.
  • Root ROOT stock fell 8.79% to $1.5. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 63.8% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $380.3 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares declined by 6.65% to $53.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 111.7K, which is 52.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

