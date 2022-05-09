Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

White Mountains Insurance WTM shares moved upwards by 8.61% to $1144.24 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 12.9K shares is 85.4% of White Mountains Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Intl General Insurance IGIC shares rose 4.28% to $7.6. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K, which is 15.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $371.6 million.

NI Holdings NODK shares rose 4.24% to $16.22. The current volume of 7.5K shares is 88.4% of NI Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Donegal Gr DGICB stock rose 3.86% to $14.65. Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 59.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $460.2 million.

Trean Insurance Group TIG shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $6.23. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 43.0K shares, making up 18.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Fanhua FANH stock increased by 2.45% to $5.63. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 5.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.9 million.

Losers

Huize Holding HUIZ shares declined by 10.14% to $0.86 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 37.6K shares, making up 15.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.

Lemonade LMND shares decreased by 9.79% to $19.17. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 75.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Marpai MRAI stock declined by 9.02% to $1.11. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 105.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 107.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 8.88% to $1.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 768.8K, which is 35.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $876.3 million.

Root ROOT stock fell 8.79% to $1.5. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 63.8% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $380.3 million.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares declined by 6.65% to $53.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 111.7K, which is 52.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

