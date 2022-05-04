QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 12:41 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • eHealth EHTH stock moved upwards by 20.14% to $9.96 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares, making up 1035.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 5.45% to $2.32. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 36.2% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $376.4 million.
  • Stewart Information Servs STC shares increased by 3.81% to $55.81. Trading volume for Stewart Information Servs's stock is 117.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Fanhua FANH stock rose 3.0% to $6.0. The current volume of 5.5K shares is 14.5% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $322.4 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock rose 2.8% to $4.77. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.7K shares, making up 89.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
  • Erie Indemnity ERIE shares increased by 2.53% to $170.98. Erie Indemnity's stock is trading at a volume of 16.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares fell 3.95% to $58.23 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 41.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • BRP Group BRP stock fell 3.82% to $22.97. The current volume of 176.8K shares is 34.8% of BRP Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Hagerty HGTY shares fell 3.8% to $8.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 111.0K, which is 52.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $731.3 million.
  • Genworth Finl GNW stock declined by 2.75% to $3.89. As of 12:40 EST, Genworth Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Marpai MRAI shares decreased by 2.73% to $1.43. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.5K shares, making up 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH shares declined by 2.6% to $1.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 61.8K shares, making up 21.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas