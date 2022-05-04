Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

eHealth EHTH stock moved upwards by 20.14% to $9.96 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares, making up 1035.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 5.45% to $2.32. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 36.2% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $376.4 million.

Stewart Information Servs STC shares increased by 3.81% to $55.81. Trading volume for Stewart Information Servs's stock is 117.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Fanhua FANH stock rose 3.0% to $6.0. The current volume of 5.5K shares is 14.5% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $322.4 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock rose 2.8% to $4.77. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.7K shares, making up 89.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

Erie Indemnity ERIE shares increased by 2.53% to $170.98. Erie Indemnity's stock is trading at a volume of 16.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares fell 3.95% to $58.23 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 41.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

BRP Group BRP stock fell 3.82% to $22.97. The current volume of 176.8K shares is 34.8% of BRP Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Hagerty HGTY shares fell 3.8% to $8.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 111.0K, which is 52.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $731.3 million.

Genworth Finl GNW stock declined by 2.75% to $3.89. As of 12:40 EST, Genworth Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Marpai MRAI shares decreased by 2.73% to $1.43. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.5K shares, making up 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.

Waterdrop WDH shares declined by 2.6% to $1.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 61.8K shares, making up 21.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.0 million.

