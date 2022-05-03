Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO shares moved upwards by 9.01% to $0.88 during Tuesday's regular session. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 921.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.4 million.

Genworth Finl GNW shares rose 7.81% to $4.0. Genworth Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 65.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Donegal Gr DGICB shares moved upwards by 6.05% to $14.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0K, which is 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

FedNat Holding FNHC shares increased by 5.11% to $0.45. The current volume of 114.9K shares is 86.1% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

MBIA MBI stock increased by 4.15% to $13.28. Trading volume for MBIA's stock is 154.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $730.9 million.

Stewart Information Servs STC shares moved upwards by 4.13% to $53.58. Stewart Information Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 77.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Bright Health Gr BHG stock declined by 6.61% to $1.62 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 30.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Root ROOT shares fell 4.46% to $1.82. Trading volume for Root's stock is 804.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $470.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Lemonade LMND stock fell 4.25% to $21.41. The current volume of 436.3K shares is 24.7% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Tiptree TIPT stock declined by 3.96% to $11.65. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 38.5K shares, making up 61.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $407.1 million.

Citizens CIA shares decreased by 3.62% to $2.93. The current volume of 53.3K shares is 52.5% of Citizens's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $147.7 million.

Kingstone Companies KINS shares fell 2.15% to $4.11. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies's stock is 2.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.