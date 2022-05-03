QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 1:01 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth GOCO shares moved upwards by 9.01% to $0.88 during Tuesday's regular session. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 921.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.4 million.
  • Genworth Finl GNW shares rose 7.81% to $4.0. Genworth Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 65.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Donegal Gr DGICB shares moved upwards by 6.05% to $14.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0K, which is 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares increased by 5.11% to $0.45. The current volume of 114.9K shares is 86.1% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • MBIA MBI stock increased by 4.15% to $13.28. Trading volume for MBIA's stock is 154.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $730.9 million.
  • Stewart Information Servs STC shares moved upwards by 4.13% to $53.58. Stewart Information Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 77.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock declined by 6.61% to $1.62 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 30.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Root ROOT shares fell 4.46% to $1.82. Trading volume for Root's stock is 804.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $470.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Lemonade LMND stock fell 4.25% to $21.41. The current volume of 436.3K shares is 24.7% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Tiptree TIPT stock declined by 3.96% to $11.65. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 38.5K shares, making up 61.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $407.1 million.
  • Citizens CIA shares decreased by 3.62% to $2.93. The current volume of 53.3K shares is 52.5% of Citizens's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $147.7 million.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS shares fell 2.15% to $4.11. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies's stock is 2.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

