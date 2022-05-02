Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Lemonade LMND stock rose 5.32% to $21.97 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 620.3K, which is 34.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 5.09% to $2.17. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 784.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.6 million.

Metromile MILE shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $1.03. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 309.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.8 million.

GoHealth GOCO shares increased by 4.12% to $0.78. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 835.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.2 million.

Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock increased by 3.75% to $8.02. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 191.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $372.3 million.

MBIA MBI stock rose 3.65% to $12.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 79.1K shares, making up 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $683.1 million.

Losers

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock decreased by 4.47% to $4.07 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 167.3K, which is 87.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.6 million.

CNA Financial CNA stock declined by 4.47% to $45.32. The current volume of 70.7K shares is 39.6% of CNA Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Marpai MRAI shares declined by 4.39% to $1.53. Trading volume for Marpai's stock is 83.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.

Brighthouse Finl BHFAN stock fell 3.09% to $20.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.8K shares, making up 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated 5.75% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 2056 RZB shares fell 2.71% to $25.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated 5.75% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 2056's stock is trading at a volume of 12.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares declined by 2.71% to $3.26. Trading volume for Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is 12.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million.

