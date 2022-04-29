12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mohawk Industries MHK stock moved upwards by 13.5% to $148.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alibaba Group Holding BABA stock moved upwards by 11.2% to $101.1. The company's market cap stands at $271.7 billion.
- Youdao DAO stock rose 11.19% to $7.25. The company's market cap stands at $913.2 million.
- Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 10.77% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- Dada Nexus DADA shares moved upwards by 10.01% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Huazhu Group HTHT stock increased by 9.47% to $33.03. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion.
Losers
- Amazon.com AMZN shares decreased by 9.9% to $2606.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 trillion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Columbia Sportswear COLM shares fell 9.11% to $80.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Golden Nugget Online GNOG shares declined by 6.24% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.4 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock declined by 5.65% to $10.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Wayfair W stock decreased by 5.34% to $78.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
- Etsy ETSY shares decreased by 5.04% to $96.75. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers