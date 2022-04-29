12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 10.01% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Huazhu Group HTHT stock increased by 9.47% to $33.03. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion.

Losers

Wayfair W stock decreased by 5.34% to $78.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. Etsy ETSY shares decreased by 5.04% to $96.75. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.