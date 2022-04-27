QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 5:39 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Noodles NDLS shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $5.34 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • JX Luxventure LLL shares moved upwards by 7.37% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Century Communities CCS shares increased by 6.65% to $54.5. This security traded at a volume of 109.8K shares come close, making up 21.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • DoorDash DASH stock moved upwards by 5.6% to $86.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 billion.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock rose 4.99% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.4 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.

Losers

  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock fell 8.1% to $5.01 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.8 million.
  • Coursera COUR shares decreased by 7.18% to $18.88. Coursera's trading volume hit 139.2K shares by close, accounting for 13.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • O'Reilly Automotive ORLY stock fell 6.78% to $665.0. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares fell 4.39% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.5 million.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock decreased by 4.04% to $11.65. The company's market cap stands at $757.7 million.
  • Advance Auto Parts AAP shares fell 3.57% to $216.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

