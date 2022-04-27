12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Color Star Technology CSCW stock moved upwards by 21.9% to $0.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.9 million shares, which is 45.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.

Atomera ATOM stock increased by 20.83% to $11.25. At the close, Atomera's trading volume reached 56.6K shares. This is 16.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $263.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Rekor Systems REKR shares moved upwards by 8.13% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $143.3 million.

Cheetah Mobile CMCM stock moved upwards by 8.02% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $123.2 million.

E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock rose 7.94% to $7.88. At the close, E2open Parent Holdings's trading volume reached 71.9K shares. This is 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

ServiceNow NOW stock moved upwards by 7.22% to $499.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 174.3K, accounting for 10.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Quanergy Systems QNGY shares decreased by 7.9% to $1.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.7 million.

Informatica INFA shares declined by 5.0% to $19.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

SmartRent SMRT stock declined by 4.59% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $929.5 million.

SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock declined by 4.55% to $9.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares fell 4.23% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $530.3 million.

Netgear NTGR shares declined by 3.57% to $20.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.