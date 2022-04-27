Markets Finish Marginally Higher As Earnings Reports Continue To Roll

U.S. indices traded slightly higher for the session as stocks rebounded following a sharp sell-off Tuesday amid continued concerns over the economic impacts of Fed rate hikes, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and recent earnings reports.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 0.07% to 12,999; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ gained 0.04% to $317.25

gained 0.04% to $317.25 The S&P 500 traded higher by 0.21% to 4,183; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY gained 0.27% to $417.26

gained 0.27% to $417.26 The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.37% to 11,401; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA finished higher by 0.17% at $333.03

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Visa Inc V, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Salesforce Inc CRM were among the top gainers for the DIA.

Boeing Co BA, Cisco Systems Inc CSCO and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

