12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Uxin UXIN shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $0.85 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $337.7 million.

Rave Restaurant Gr RAVE stock moved upwards by 3.92% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

Shift Technologies SFT shares rose 3.84% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.3 million.

Aterian ATER stock rose 3.32% to $5.28. At the close, Aterian's trading volume reached 1.7 million shares. This is 10.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.8 million.

Zhangmen Education ZME shares rose 3.11% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

shares rose 3.11% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million. Huazhu Group HTHT stock moved upwards by 2.86% to $30.88. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion.

Losers

Culp CULP stock decreased by 17.2% to $6.29 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $76.8 million.

Cenntro Electric Group CENN stock fell 6.39% to $1.76. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.0 million shares, which is 58.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $459.8 million.

Dine Brands Global DIN stock declined by 3.86% to $74.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Cango CANG shares decreased by 3.62% to $3.2. At the close, Cango's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 917.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $467.0 million.

Rent the Runway RENT stock fell 3.41% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $362.4 million.

Fiverr International FVRR shares fell 3.27% to $56.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

