Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2022 12:55 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Marpai MRAI shares increased by 5.4% to $1.56 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 49.6K, which is 23.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares increased by 4.95% to $3.29. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 57.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group TIG shares increased by 3.71% to $4.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 55.2K, which is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.0 million.
  • Vericity VERY stock moved upwards by 2.98% to $6.91. Trading volume for Vericity's stock is 5.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 102.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT stock moved upwards by 2.84% to $6.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 299.3K, which is 82.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Ryan Specialty Gr Hldgs RYAN shares rose 2.56% to $40.82. Trading volume for Ryan Specialty Gr Hldgs's stock is 142.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.

Losers

  • Lemonade LMND stock decreased by 4.24% to $22.59 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 578.1K shares, making up 28.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Metromile MILE stock declined by 3.92% to $1.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 334.5K shares, making up 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.5 million.
  • eHealth EHTH stock declined by 3.76% to $8.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 254.9K, which is 40.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.3 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares decreased by 3.15% to $1.17. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 50.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares declined by 2.85% to $3.41. The current volume of 40.5K shares is 76.5% of Hallmark Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares fell 2.72% to $5.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 9.0K, which is 16.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

