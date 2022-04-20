Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Marpai MRAI shares increased by 5.4% to $1.56 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 49.6K, which is 23.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.

Reliance Global Group RELI shares increased by 4.95% to $3.29. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 57.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.

Trean Insurance Group TIG shares increased by 3.71% to $4.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 55.2K, which is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.0 million.

Vericity VERY stock moved upwards by 2.98% to $6.91. Trading volume for Vericity's stock is 5.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 102.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.

SiriusPoint SPNT stock moved upwards by 2.84% to $6.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 299.3K, which is 82.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Ryan Specialty Gr Hldgs RYAN shares rose 2.56% to $40.82. Trading volume for Ryan Specialty Gr Hldgs's stock is 142.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.

Losers

Lemonade LMND stock decreased by 4.24% to $22.59 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 578.1K shares, making up 28.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Metromile MILE stock declined by 3.92% to $1.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 334.5K shares, making up 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.5 million.

eHealth EHTH stock declined by 3.76% to $8.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 254.9K, which is 40.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.3 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ shares decreased by 3.15% to $1.17. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 50.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares declined by 2.85% to $3.41. The current volume of 40.5K shares is 76.5% of Hallmark Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares fell 2.72% to $5.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 9.0K, which is 16.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.