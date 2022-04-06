12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Akso Health Group AHG stock moved upwards by 8.6% to $1.64 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.

Jupai Hldgs JP shares increased by 3.58% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock increased by 2.5% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.6 million.

Rocket Companies RKT stock increased by 1.98% to $10.26. Rocket Companies's trading volume hit 151.7K shares by close, accounting for 2.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI stock rose 1.89% to $7.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.6 million.

Granite Point Mortgage GPMT shares rose 1.79% to $10.78. The company's market cap stands at $580.5 million.

Losers

Civista Bancshares CIVB shares fell 5.3% to $22.04 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $328.1 million.

Silvergate Capital SI stock fell 1.63% to $133.04. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.

Aflac AFL shares declined by 1.46% to $64.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 281.1K shares, which is 8.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 billion.

360 DigiTech QFIN shares decreased by 1.43% to $14.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

BlackRock BLK shares decreased by 1.38% to $735.0. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 billion.

Blue Owl Cap OWL stock declined by 1.27% to $12.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 512.8K, accounting for 24.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.

