12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares moved upwards by 82.9% to $4.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ stock increased by 10.29% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Creatd CRTD shares increased by 8.77% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.

Fangdd Network Group DUO shares increased by 8.74% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.

Kore Group Holdings KORE shares rose 8.65% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Creative Realities CREX shares increased by 7.07% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

Losers

SPAR Group SGRP stock decreased by 10.4% to $1.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Pearson PSO shares declined by 6.79% to $9.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.

HUYA HUYA stock declined by 6.48% to $4.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

DouYu International Hldgs DOYU stock decreased by 5.51% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $723.4 million.

36KR Holdings KRKR stock decreased by 5.22% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Live Nation Entertainment LYV shares declined by 3.76% to $115.01. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 billion.

