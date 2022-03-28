12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock moved upwards by 24.3% to $1.38 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.1 million shares, which is 1124.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.9 million.

Sonos SONO stock rose 14.17% to $30.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 315.9K, accounting for 13.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.

Citi Trends CTRN stock moved upwards by 5.71% to $33.85. The company's market cap stands at $287.5 million.

Regis RGS stock increased by 4.69% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 million.

Bright Scholar Education BEDU shares rose 4.27% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.

shares rose 4.27% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million. Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $3.8. Barnes & Noble Education's trading volume hit 63.3K shares by close, accounting for 15.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.7 million.

Losers

Deckers Outdoor DECK stock decreased by 7.5% to $255.01 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.

Nerdy NRDY shares decreased by 3.66% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.5 million.

OneSmart Intl Edu Group ONE shares declined by 3.47% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

Hayward Holdings HAYW shares declined by 3.18% to $16.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

Party City Holdco PRTY stock fell 3.16% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $395.3 million.

China Online Education Gr COE stock declined by 2.39% to $1.64. This security traded at a volume of 134.8K shares come close, making up 32.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

