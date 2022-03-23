12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

LAIX LAIX shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $4.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

OneSmart Intl Edu Group ONE stock moved upwards by 9.03% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

MOGU MOGU shares rose 8.15% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

Oxford Industries OXM shares moved upwards by 6.49% to $88.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Smart Share Global EM shares rose 5.6% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $329.2 million.

shares rose 5.6% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $329.2 million. Culp CULP stock increased by 4.91% to $8.33. The company's market cap stands at $101.7 million.

Losers

Good Times Restaurants GTIM stock decreased by 18.9% to $3.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.

Traeger COOK shares decreased by 15.35% to $7.45. At the close, Traeger's trading volume reached 667.4K shares. This is 71.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $875.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Hour Loop HOUR stock decreased by 6.73% to $3.47. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 90.4K shares, which is 3.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.

KB Home KBH stock declined by 5.03% to $34.22. KB Home's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 58.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares declined by 4.24% to $1.13. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 99.9K shares, which is 9.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.

Boqii Holding BQ stock declined by 4.2% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.

