12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- iHuman IH stock increased by 13.8% to $2.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.
- VEON VEON stock moved upwards by 13.38% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Audacy AUD stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $505.9 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares rose 10.6% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Integral Ad Science IAS stock moved upwards by 9.82% to $15.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- IZEA Worldwide IZEA stock increased by 8.49% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.
Losers
- Fluent FLNT shares declined by 12.7% to $2.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $158.5 million.
- Lizhi LIZI shares fell 11.12% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs DOYU stock declined by 6.9% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $700.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Sohu.com SOHU shares fell 5.72% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.9 million.
- NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares declined by 5.47% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.
- Bilibili BILI stock decreased by 4.98% to $26.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion.
