12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Bright Scholar Education BEDU stock increased by 16.8% to $1.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $140.6 million.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO stock moved upwards by 7.05% to $13.65. At the close, El Pollo Loco Holdings's trading volume reached 52.7K shares. This is 26.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- ATA Creativity Global AACG stock rose 5.0% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
- Uxin UXIN stock moved upwards by 4.29% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $341.7 million.
- Vasta Platform VSTA stock increased by 4.0% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $541.7 million.
- Baozun BZUN stock increased by 3.42% to $7.85. Baozun's trading volume hit 100.9K shares by close, accounting for 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $568.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Tilly's TLYS stock decreased by 20.4% to $9.75 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 72.8K, accounting for 18.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares fell 18.73% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $177.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Zumiez ZUMZ shares fell 16.42% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $825.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares decreased by 6.9% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $315.1 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX shares decreased by 5.67% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.
- Arcimoto FUV stock fell 5.2% to $6.94. The company's market cap stands at $261.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
