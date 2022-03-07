Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

James River Gr Hldgs JRVR shares rose 3.76% to $21.52 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs's stock is 233.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $801.7 million.

NI Holdings NODK stock increased by 3.37% to $18.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.9K, which is 23.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $392.8 million.

Root ROOT stock rose 2.68% to $1.53. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 33.6% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $386.0 million.

eHealth EHTH shares rose 2.41% to $11.86. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 226.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $316.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock increased by 2.11% to $12.55. The current volume of 135.1K shares is 48.1% of Universal Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.2 million.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock rose 1.85% to $5.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.9K shares, making up 27.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 14.01% to $5.34 during Monday's regular session. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 229.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock fell 9.85% to $0.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 214.6K, which is 64.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today.

GoHealth GOCO shares fell 9.61% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.6 million, which is 48.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.3 million.

SelectQuote SLQT shares fell 8.67% to $2.27. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 50.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $371.4 million.

Aegon AEG stock decreased by 7.98% to $4.04. Trading volume for Aegon's stock is 6.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 151.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.

Conifer Holdings CNFR stock declined by 7.89% to $2.22. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6K shares, making up 62.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

