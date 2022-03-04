12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares increased by 11.7% to $3.45 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 702.5K, accounting for 8.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.2 million.