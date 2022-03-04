12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $18.49 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 4.69% to $0.74. The company’s market cap stands at $51.5 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock moved upwards by 2.97% to $1.04. The company’s market cap stands at $149.1 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares increased by 2.91% to $1.06. The company’s market cap stands at $112.0 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares moved upwards by 2.59% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares moved upwards by 2.51% to $6.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares decreased by 6.1% to $0.79 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.2 million shares, which is 812.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock fell 3.6% to $1.34. The company’s market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares declined by 1.99% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.7 million, accounting for 31.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.9 million.
- BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares decreased by 1.83% to $2.69. The company’s market cap stands at $466.9 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 1.76% to $2.8. At the close, Kaival Brands Innovations’s trading volume reached 180.0K shares. This is 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $85.5 million.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) stock decreased by 1.57% to $66.0. Boyd Gaming’s trading volume hit 337.3K shares by close, accounting for 29.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
