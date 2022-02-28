QQQ
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 28, 2022 4:43 pm
Gainers

  • NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares rose 9.2% to $3.32 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $0.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 95.3K, accounting for 70.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock increased by 4.71% to $2.22. At the close, Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs’s trading volume reached 141.0K shares. This is 23.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $167.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares moved upwards by 4.02% to $2.84. The company’s market cap stands at $27.8 million.
  • trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares rose 3.99% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $839.2 million.
  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares rose 3.22% to $0.53. This security traded at a volume of 3.1 million shares come close, making up 50.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $930.3 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock fell 14.9% to $26.05 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 145.6K, accounting for 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares fell 3.71% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.
  • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock fell 3.23% to $14.11. At the close, Magnite’s trading volume reached 50.4K shares. This is 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) stock fell 2.48% to $5.51. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) stock declined by 2.23% to $3.08. The company’s market cap stands at $561.2 million.
  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock declined by 2.12% to $6.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.4 million.
