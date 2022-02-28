12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock increased by 6.8% to $0.91 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock rose 5.76% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares rose 4.19% to $13.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) shares rose 3.1% to $105.0. At the close, Leidos Holdings’s trading volume reached 163.3K shares. This is 16.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 billion.
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock rose 2.2% to $9.75. At the close, Rocket Lab USA’s trading volume reached 98.4K shares. This is 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) shares rose 2.02% to $80.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) stock fell 5.7% to $86.6 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock fell 4.9% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 591.0K, accounting for 14.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) shares declined by 4.86% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares decreased by 4.68% to $1.02. The company’s market cap stands at $72.7 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock decreased by 4.51% to $0.64. The company’s market cap stands at $28.3 million.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock fell 3.37% to $2.01. The company’s market cap stands at $146.8 million.
