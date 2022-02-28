QQQ
+ 1.03
344.74
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 216.24
43376.24
+ 0.5%
DIA
-1.36
341.90
-0.4%
SPY
-1.08
438.83
-0.25%
TLT
+ 3.00
133.87
+ 2.19%
GLD
+ 1.82
174.73
+ 1.03%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 28, 2022 4:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock increased by 6.8% to $0.91 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock rose 5.76% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
  • Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares rose 4.19% to $13.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) shares rose 3.1% to $105.0. At the close, Leidos Holdings’s trading volume reached 163.3K shares. This is 16.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 billion.
  • Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock rose 2.2% to $9.75. At the close, Rocket Lab USA’s trading volume reached 98.4K shares. This is 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) shares rose 2.02% to $80.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) stock fell 5.7% to $86.6 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock fell 4.9% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 591.0K, accounting for 14.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) shares declined by 4.86% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares decreased by 4.68% to $1.02. The company’s market cap stands at $72.7 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock decreased by 4.51% to $0.64. The company’s market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock fell 3.37% to $2.01. The company’s market cap stands at $146.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more