Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares increased by 4.25% to $24.48 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 48.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

(NYSE:LMND) shares increased by 4.25% to $24.48 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 48.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock rose 4.13% to $1.26. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 570.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $163.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MILE) stock rose 4.13% to $1.26. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 570.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $163.4 million. Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock increased by 3.77% to $7.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 735.8K, which is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

(NYSE:OSCR) stock increased by 3.77% to $7.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 735.8K, which is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Crawford (NYSE:CRD) shares rose 3.22% to $8.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.5K shares, making up 12.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NYSE:CRD) shares rose 3.22% to $8.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.5K shares, making up 12.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 3.14% to $6.23. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group’s stock is 133.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.5 million.

(NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 3.14% to $6.23. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group’s stock is 133.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.5 million. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares moved upwards by 3.1% to $64.06. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs’s stock is 50.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Losers

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares decreased by 3.97% to $4.96 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 7.1 million, which is 180.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.

(NYSE:AEG) shares decreased by 3.97% to $4.96 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 7.1 million, which is 180.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock fell 3.46% to $3.91. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 41.8% of Genworth Finl’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

(NYSE:GNW) stock fell 3.46% to $3.91. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 41.8% of Genworth Finl’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion. Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares decreased by 3.43% to $61.46. Trading volume for Assured Guaranty’s stock is 221.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NYSE:AGO) shares decreased by 3.43% to $61.46. Trading volume for Assured Guaranty’s stock is 221.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock decreased by 3.35% to $15.03. Trading volume for MBIA’s stock is 104.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $823.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:MBI) stock decreased by 3.35% to $15.03. Trading volume for MBIA’s stock is 104.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $823.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock decreased by 3.26% to $52.37. The current volume of 304.8K shares is 45.5% of Brighthouse Financial’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:BHF) stock decreased by 3.26% to $52.37. The current volume of 304.8K shares is 45.5% of Brighthouse Financial’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock decreased by 3.08% to $1.26. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 33.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.