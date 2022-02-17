QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 17, 2022 5:00 pm
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock increased by 3.7% to $13.4 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $127.3 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock increased by 2.97% to $2.42. The company’s market cap stands at $84.7 million.
  • Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) shares moved upwards by 2.95% to $51.5. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock rose 2.3% to $10.64. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) stock rose 2.28% to $44.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) shares moved upwards by 2.03% to $30.08. Warby Parker’s trading volume hit 604.3K shares by close, accounting for 39.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Losers

  • Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) stock fell 9.4% to $68.15 during Thursday’s after-market session. Shake Shack’s trading volume hit 109.9K shares by close, accounting for 13.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock declined by 4.46% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares decreased by 3.79% to $2.54. The company’s market cap stands at $43.9 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock fell 3.39% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 2.73% to $2.86. Kaival Brands Innovations’s trading volume hit 648.4K shares by close, accounting for 7.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $86.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares declined by 1.92% to $1.54. New Oriental Education’s trading volume hit 126.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
