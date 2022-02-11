12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares increased by 11.7% to $3.45 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 702.5K, accounting for 8.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $124.2 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 7.14% to $1.95. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 137.2K shares, which is 3.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.2 million.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares moved upwards by 4.38% to $7.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.6 million.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock increased by 4.04% to $205.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 49.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock increased by 3.41% to $5.6. The company’s market cap stands at $908.2 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares moved upwards by 3.23% to $1.6. At the close, Nova Lifestyle’s trading volume reached 52.9K shares. This is 89.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.6 million.
Losers
- Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) stock fell 7.3% to $19.68 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $719.9 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares fell 6.86% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares decreased by 5.73% to $2.47. The company’s market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares declined by 3.94% to $3.91. At the close, BARK’s trading volume reached 187.1K shares. This is 6.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $672.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares decreased by 3.23% to $83.0. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares decreased by 2.85% to $68.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
