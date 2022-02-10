12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 10.0% to $2.25 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) stock rose 5.65% to $120.6. This security traded at a volume of 377.1K shares come close, making up 18.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) stock rose 5.42% to $17.1. At the close, Momentive Global’s trading volume reached 51.3K shares. This is 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) stock rose 4.82% to $8.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $560.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 116.0K shares, which is 15.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares rose 4.42% to $121.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 880.3K, accounting for 17.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.9 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) stock decreased by 13.2% to $19.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares decreased by 11.2% to $65.0. At the close, Confluent’s trading volume reached 163.0K shares. This is 5.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock fell 8.92% to $2.35. The company’s market cap stands at $63.4 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock decreased by 4.09% to $56.28. At the close, Affirm Holdings’s trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 11.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock fell 1.98% to $3.47. This security traded at a volume of 157.8K shares come close, making up 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $335.9 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares fell 1.87% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
