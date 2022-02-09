12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock increased by 25.5% to $253.51 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 65.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.2 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock moved upwards by 13.48% to $12.62. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 906.0K shares, which is 10.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock rose 7.82% to $0.67. At the close, Sonim Technologies’s trading volume reached 336.4K shares. This is 33.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock moved upwards by 7.19% to $8.94. Cleanspark’s trading volume hit 154.1K shares by close, accounting for 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $370.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares moved upwards by 4.33% to $101.0. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares rose 4.01% to $119.4. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 254.7K shares, which is 5.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 billion.
Losers
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock decreased by 16.8% to $4.9 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $182.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares declined by 14.55% to $4.23. The company’s market cap stands at $251.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares decreased by 13.99% to $77.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares declined by 9.31% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) stock decreased by 5.76% to $125.0. The company’s market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock declined by 4.54% to $58.29. The company’s market cap stands at $7.9 billion.
