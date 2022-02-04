12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $3.71 during Friday’s after-market session. Express’s trading volume hit 661.0K shares by close, accounting for 17.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $248.7 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $2.53. The company’s market cap stands at $37.6 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares increased by 3.65% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) stock moved upwards by 1.89% to $8.05. The company’s market cap stands at $553.3 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares moved upwards by 1.83% to $1.0. The company’s market cap stands at $143.1 million.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock moved upwards by 1.78% to $7.4. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) shares decreased by 4.4% to $7.63 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $251.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock decreased by 4.01% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $476.8 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 2.81% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock fell 2.67% to $6.93. The company’s market cap stands at $460.7 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares fell 2.49% to $1.57. The company’s market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock declined by 2.47% to $2.97. This security traded at a volume of 393.2K shares come close, making up 2.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.