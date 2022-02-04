QQQ
+ 4.46
349.09
+ 1.26%
BTC/USD
+ 3158.83
40470.44
+ 8.47%
DIA
-0.21
351.19
-0.06%
SPY
+ 1.97
444.63
+ 0.44%
TLT
-2.08
143.17
-1.47%
GLD
+ 0.26
168.34
+ 0.15%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 4, 2022 4:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $3.71 during Friday’s after-market session. Express’s trading volume hit 661.0K shares by close, accounting for 17.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $248.7 million.
  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $2.53. The company’s market cap stands at $37.6 million.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares increased by 3.65% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) stock moved upwards by 1.89% to $8.05. The company’s market cap stands at $553.3 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares moved upwards by 1.83% to $1.0. The company’s market cap stands at $143.1 million.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock moved upwards by 1.78% to $7.4. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) shares decreased by 4.4% to $7.63 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $251.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock decreased by 4.01% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $476.8 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 2.81% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock fell 2.67% to $6.93. The company’s market cap stands at $460.7 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares fell 2.49% to $1.57. The company’s market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock declined by 2.47% to $2.97. This security traded at a volume of 393.2K shares come close, making up 2.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

Unusual Options Activity Insight: EVgo

Shares of EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $11.89. read more

Competitors In Electric Vehicle Charging Space Lower: Volta, ChargePoint, EVgo; Blink Charging Announces Electric Vehicle Charging Station Deal With GM Car Dealerships In US

Watching Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks Following Report US Has Launched An Effort To Build An Electric Vehicle Charging Network: Chargepoint, Blink Charging, EVgo, Volta

Why EVgo Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Why EVgo Shares Are Trading Higher Today

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) is trading higher Thursday after JP Morgan initiated coverage with a positive outlook for the stock. JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson initiated coverage on EVgo with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $20. read more