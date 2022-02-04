12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares moved upwards by 31.8% to $224.38 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Bill.com Holdings's stock is 5.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 233.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) stock moved upwards by 23.68% to $12.43. As of 12:30 EST, eGain's stock is trading at a volume of 980.9K, which is 968.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) shares increased by 17.38% to $108.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares, making up 190.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Also check out: Crexendo And 2 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders
- TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) stock increased by 14.48% to $15.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 289.8K, which is 86.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 13.03% to $3.99. Trading volume for Bit Digital's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 113.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.7 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock moved upwards by 11.45% to $379.04. As of 12:30 EST, MicroStrategy's stock is trading at a volume of 586.5K, which is 112.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares fell 17.6% to $4.63 during Friday's regular session. Duos Technologies Group's stock is trading at a volume of 53.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 429.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) stock fell 10.41% to $76.42. The current volume of 464.6K shares is 97.3% of Dolby Laboratories's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) shares decreased by 9.92% to $238.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 194.0K shares, making up 169.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) shares fell 9.73% to $3.34. The current volume of 721.2K shares is 297.8% of Iteris's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $141.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock decreased by 8.34% to $1.43. Trading volume for Alpine 4 Holdings's stock is 764.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.0 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares fell 8.13% to $8.09. The current volume of 428.2K shares is 63.4% of Diebold Nixdorf's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.