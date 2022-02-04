Crexendo And 2 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Although the euro climbed to $1.15 against the US dollar, recording its highest level since November last year, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

RENN Fund

The Trade: RENN Fund, Inc. RCG Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President Jay Kesslen acquired a total of 4,500 shares at an average price of $1.98. To acquire these shares, it cost $8.91 thousand.

RENN Fund reported results of rights offering. What RENN Fund Does: RENN Fund Inc is active in the financial services domain. It is a closed-end management investment company formed with the objective of providing long-term capital appreciation by investing substantially in privately placed convertible and equity securities of emerging growth companies traded on the United States securities exchanges.

PLAYSTUDIOS

The Trade : PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS Chairman and CEO Andrew Pascal acquired a total of 28,400 shares at an average price of $4.32. The insider spent $122.74 thousand to buy those shares.

: The company is expected to release Q4 results on February 24, 2022. What PLAYSTUDIOS Does: PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is engaged in gaming and related business. Some of the games offered by the company include My Vegas Bingo, My Vegas Slots, POP Slots, and Kingdom Boss.

