12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 1, 2022 4:58 pm
Gainers

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $2946.26 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 728.2K, accounting for 45.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 trillion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock increased by 6.94% to $2949.0. This security traded at a volume of 393.3K shares come close, making up 32.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 trillion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $28.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock rose 3.59% to $34.9. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 5.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.1 billion.
  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock moved upwards by 2.29% to $30.7. At the close, Pinterest’s trading volume reached 778.6K shares. This is 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.0 billion.
  • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares moved upwards by 2.15% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Losers

  • Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares decreased by 5.4% to $106.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 127.6K, accounting for 4.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) shares decreased by 5.2% to $123.19. This security traded at a volume of 205.9K shares come close, making up 7.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock fell 4.67% to $1.43. At the close, Creative Realities’s trading volume reached 174.1K shares. This is 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares declined by 2.47% to $0.85. The company’s market cap stands at $149.4 million.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares fell 2.06% to $107.3. T-Mobile US’s trading volume hit 919.9K shares by close, accounting for 17.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.0 billion.
  • Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares decreased by 1.79% to $29.77. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
