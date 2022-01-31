QQQ
+ 11.25
340.55
+ 3.2%
BTC/USD
+ 597.08
38478.84
+ 1.58%
DIA
+ 3.92
343.19
+ 1.13%
SPY
+ 7.84
434.11
+ 1.77%
TLT
-0.74
143.87
-0.52%
GLD
+ 0.98
166.12
+ 0.59%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 31, 2022 4:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) stock increased by 8.7% to $97.2 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 164.0K, accounting for 34.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares rose 6.29% to $40.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock moved upwards by 5.71% to $5.36. The company’s market cap stands at $352.0 million.
  • Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares rose 2.24% to $22.33. The company’s market cap stands at $536.3 million.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stock increased by 2.09% to $115.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock rose 1.35% to $148.5. Skyworks Solutions’s trading volume hit 98.9K shares by close, accounting for 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 billion.

Losers

  • Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares fell 5.2% to $10.2 during Monday’s after-market session. Harmonic’s trading volume hit 76.0K shares by close, accounting for 9.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock fell 4.78% to $3.39. The company’s market cap stands at $67.6 million.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock fell 4.59% to $28.5. LivePerson’s trading volume hit 65.5K shares by close, accounting for 6.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 3.44% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares declined by 3.38% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
  • Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares decreased by 3.31% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more