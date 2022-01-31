12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) stock increased by 8.7% to $97.2 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 164.0K, accounting for 34.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares rose 6.29% to $40.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock moved upwards by 5.71% to $5.36. The company’s market cap stands at $352.0 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares rose 2.24% to $22.33. The company’s market cap stands at $536.3 million.
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stock increased by 2.09% to $115.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock rose 1.35% to $148.5. Skyworks Solutions’s trading volume hit 98.9K shares by close, accounting for 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 billion.
Losers
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares fell 5.2% to $10.2 during Monday’s after-market session. Harmonic’s trading volume hit 76.0K shares by close, accounting for 9.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock fell 4.78% to $3.39. The company’s market cap stands at $67.6 million.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock fell 4.59% to $28.5. LivePerson’s trading volume hit 65.5K shares by close, accounting for 6.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 3.44% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares declined by 3.38% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares decreased by 3.31% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.8 million.
