Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 27, 2022 1:01 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • RLI (NYSE:RLI) shares increased by 2.78% to $104.38 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 102.5K, which is 86.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock moved upwards by 2.69% to $8.01. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 18.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.0 million.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares increased by 2.04% to $25.46. Old Republic Intl’s stock is trading at a volume of 789.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares increased by 1.47% to $17.87. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4K shares, making up 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.4 million.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL) stock rose 1.4% to $187.03. Trading volume for Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is 38.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock moved upwards by 1.35% to $176.51. The current volume of 9.6K shares is 10.4% of Erie Indemnity’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.

Losers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 4.28% to $1.12 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 24.3K, which is 17.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.1 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 4.1% to $6.55. Trading volume for Fanhua’s stock is 7.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $354.3 million.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares declined by 3.74% to $12.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 44.1K, which is 42.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.1 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock decreased by 3.72% to $1.17. The current volume of 16.4K shares is 4.5% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock decreased by 3.64% to $64.9. As of 12:40 EST, HCI Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 35.1K, which is 29.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $672.5 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock fell 3.49% to $1.94. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 55.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

