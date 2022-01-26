Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock increased by 5.94% to $1.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 19.9K, which is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock increased by 5.81% to $31.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock increased by 5.69% to $2.04. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 61.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares rose 5.12% to $1.64. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 825.2K shares, making up 24.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.6 million.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 4.61% to $93.59. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.7K shares, making up 28.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

Losers

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 9.67% to $2.71 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.0K shares, making up 83.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 5.39% to $1.79. Trading volume for Root's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.2 million.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares fell 2.82% to $2.42. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 863 shares, making up 4.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares decreased by 2.35% to $2.5. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 909.4K, which is 31.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.9 million.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock declined by 2.23% to $2.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 296.7K, which is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock fell 1.86% to $107.28. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 71.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.