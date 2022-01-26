12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Stride (NYSE:LRN) shares moved upwards by 28.7% to $34.74 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Stride’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 877.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 19.26% to $9.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 159.5K shares, making up 90.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.1 million.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares rose 17.26% to $22.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 45.6 million, which is 249.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock increased by 16.9% to $8.23. Trading volume for Golden Nugget Online’s stock is 447.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 69.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $383.2 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 14.97% to $114.73. Trading volume for GameStop’s stock is 3.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 126.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.7 billion.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares moved upwards by 12.52% to $0.99. The company’s market cap stands at $118.0 million.
Losers
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares declined by 19.0% to $5.53 during Wednesday’s regular session. Volcon’s stock is trading at a volume of 318.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $95.6 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 10.63% to $1.85. Trading volume for Gaotu Techedu’s stock is 2.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 39.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.3 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock decreased by 9.24% to $5.21. The company’s market cap stands at $70.1 million.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares declined by 9.19% to $3.56. Trading volume for Yoshitsu’s stock is 4.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 75.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $128.1 million.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock fell 8.59% to $2.77. As of 12:30 EST, BT Brands’s stock is trading at a volume of 197.4K, which is 56.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares fell 7.15% to $1.82. D-MARKET Electronic’s stock is trading at a volume of 380.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.3 million.
